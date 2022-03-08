SVB Leerink Lowers Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.09 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $180,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $46,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,994 shares of company stock worth $2,930,235.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

