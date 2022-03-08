SVB Leerink Raises BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $25.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $72.97.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

