Swing (SWING) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $233,383.22 and $3.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

