T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $133.74

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.74 and last traded at $135.78, with a volume of 5752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.46.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

