TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,428 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 646,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.