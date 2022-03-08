TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.30.
TAL Education Group stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $78.07.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.