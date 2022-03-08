Talis Biomedical (TLIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TLIS opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

