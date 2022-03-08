Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.54.

TSE:TVE opened at C$5.68 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

