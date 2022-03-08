Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $38.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th.
In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,410 shares of company stock worth $2,445,997 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE TMHC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,349. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.