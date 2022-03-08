TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter Sells 19,034 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 19,034 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$1,367,132.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,036,374.47.

Joel E. Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74.

TRP stock opened at C$71.43 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$56.55 and a one year high of C$72.46. The stock has a market cap of C$70.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

