TD Securities Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$115.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.70.

TSE DOO traded down C$0.80 on Tuesday, hitting C$75.17. 253,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

