TD Securities Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$115.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.70.

TSE DOO traded down C$0.80 on Tuesday, hitting C$75.17. 253,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$129.98.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

