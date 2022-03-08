TD Securities Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$14.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.42.

TSE MRE opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$644.54 million and a PE ratio of 17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

In other Martinrea International news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

