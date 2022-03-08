TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.54

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 1505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

