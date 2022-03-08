Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.
NYSE:GIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. 262,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,116. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.
Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
