Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:GIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. 262,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,116. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.