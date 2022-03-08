Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

NYSE:TPX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 223,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,304. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

