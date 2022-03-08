Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $108,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.