Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Terreno Realty by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Terreno Realty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 45,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

TRNO opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

