Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Terreno Realty by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Terreno Realty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 45,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

