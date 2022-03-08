Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $23,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNO stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

