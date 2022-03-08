The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 1,093.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

