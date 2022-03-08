The Dixie Group (DXYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

DXYN opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXYN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

