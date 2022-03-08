The Dixie Group (DXYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
DXYN opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.65.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DXYN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
