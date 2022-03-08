The Force Protocol (FOR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00229808 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

