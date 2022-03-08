The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

