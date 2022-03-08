The Gap, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

GPS stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. GAP has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GAP by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,186,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of GAP by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.