The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,480,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 21,840,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.10. 20,072,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,438,863. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that GAP will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.