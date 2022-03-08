The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price to $23.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGIO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.70.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $180,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $229,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

