The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

