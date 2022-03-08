The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.00. 67,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $337.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.52 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

