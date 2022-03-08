The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) to post $18.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.17 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $18.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $79.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 billion to $80.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10,195.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 43,738 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 369.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.84 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $125.32 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average is $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

