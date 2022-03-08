The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

TD stock opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

