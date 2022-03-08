The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

TD stock opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.