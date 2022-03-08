The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 103,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,457,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 477,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $83,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

