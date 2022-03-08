TheStreet Upgrades Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) to B

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

NYSE:HCC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after buying an additional 243,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,128,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 361,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,688,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

