Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) versus Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quaint Oak Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.62%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $36.98 million 1.21 $6.40 million $3.05 7.28 Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.80 $11.42 million N/A N/A

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 17.31% 19.18% 1.18% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

About Quaint Oak Bancorp (Get Rating)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

