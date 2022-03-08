Thomas J. Chmelik Acquires 500 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Chmelik purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.50. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 204,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 129,360 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4,849.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.