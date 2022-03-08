Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

NYSE MSA opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $172.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.26 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 374.48%.

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.