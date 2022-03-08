Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,470 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.63. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

