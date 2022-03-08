Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ferro were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 2,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 90,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,818 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $22.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

