thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.41

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 124921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.17) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.94.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp AG will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

