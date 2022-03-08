Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

