Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.12.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.37. Tilray has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

