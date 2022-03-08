Tilray’s (TLRY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tilray (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

TLRY stock opened at C$6.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.07. Tilray has a 1-year low of C$6.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

