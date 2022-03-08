Todd A. Foley Sells 7,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KR traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. 623,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,752. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 71,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

