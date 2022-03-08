Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Market Weight”

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.27.

TSE TD opened at C$97.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$79.57 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.50.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

