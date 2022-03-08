Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report released on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$103.27.

TD stock opened at C$97.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$79.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

