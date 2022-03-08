Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CURV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE CURV opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06. Torrid has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. purchased a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,809,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

