Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOTZF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

TOTZF stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

