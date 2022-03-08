TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,479,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 89,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,227,000 after acquiring an additional 375,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

