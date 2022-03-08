TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,298 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,238,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,787,000 after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,656. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

