Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $13.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $14.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $224.78. 44,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,651. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $156.04 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.