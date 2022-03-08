TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 196.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 157,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $591.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $638.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.17. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

