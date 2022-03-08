Trean Insurance Group (TIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TIG opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

TIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

